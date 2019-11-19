Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXC7 ISIN: AU000000AVZ6 Ticker-Symbol: 3A2 
Tradegate
19.11.19
09:08 Uhr
0,025 Euro
-0,002
-7,64 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AVZ MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVZ MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,025
0,027
12:15
0,025
0,028
09:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVZ MINERALS
AVZ MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVZ MINERALS LIMITED0,025-7,64 %