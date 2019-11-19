AECOM, the world's premier infrastructure firm has been awarded a contract to provide engineering and architecture design services for the expansion and regeneration of Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport in Sardinia.

Leading a joint venture with SPEA Engineering, Satta Partners Archigroup and Engineer Boneddu, AECOM will oversee the project in all its phases from feasibility and design study to on-site supervision.

AECOM's scope of work includes the passenger terminal, car rental terminal, aircraft apron areas and ground access to the terminal. When complete, Geasar SpA, the operator of the airport, expects the increased capacity and improved passenger experience will see numbers grow to 4.5 million passengers per year for 2030 and 6.2 million per year by 2040.

AECOM teams based in Spain and Italy will be working on the project, acting as Lead Designer, with responsibility for the architecture, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) design and environmental consultancy in addition to the overall coordination of the project.

Javier Camy, AECOM Country Manager in Spain said: "This is a project that will reposition AECOM at the forefront of airport engineering. In addition, thanks to our diversity of experts we can continue to provide services through all phases of the project.

"The extensive track record of the company's professionals and their experience in a highly competitive environment have enabled AECOM to manage from the Madrid office and in an integral way from its design to its completion its transport projects throughout the world."

Richard Gammon, Managing Director, Global Aviation, EMEA, AECOM said: "Supported by a network of global colleagues, this project not only demonstrates the range of expertise we have available in the region, it also reinforces our position in the Global Aviation sector as a premier design consultancy firm."

Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport is currently undertaking a significant expansion plan with the aim to cope with the expected traffic increase for the future years. Being the main gateway of the Regional tourism flows, the development and requalification of the airport infrastructures are crucial to accommodate the growth of the entire Sardinian destination.

In recent years, Geasar S.p.A, the managing company of the Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport, showed remarkable results from the economic standpoint, with one of the top profitability in the country amongst its airport category.

Silvio Pippobello, CEO of Geasar S.p.A., said: "Geasar is particularly pleased about the joint venture of AECOM, SPEA Engineering, Satta Partners Archigroup and Engineer Boneddu, which has been selected through an International public tender.

"We believe that the proved experience of the leading company AECOM, together with the partners' strong skills in the airports' design, will produce the most suitable solution for the peculiar characteristics of our airport that is characterized by an international high-level passenger's profile."

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's premier infrastructure firm, delivering professional services across the project lifecycle from planning, design and engineering to consulting and construction management. We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm with revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2019. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005425/en/

Contacts:

Vinita Taglani

M +44 (0)7747236606

vinita.taglani@aecom.com