First Sentinel Plc - Result of the General Meeting

19 November 2019

First Sentinel Plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Result of the General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 18 November 2019 all of the resolutions proposed in the notice of general meeting were duly passed.

The resolutions were set out in a circular to shareholders dated 1 November 2019 ("Circular") and are available on the Company's website:

www.first-sentinel.com/investor-relations/circulars/

About First Sentinel

First Sentinel is an alternative investment company, registered with the FCA as a small authorised UK AIFM, which provides growth capital for public and private company investments. First Sentinel invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.

The Company's website is www.first-sentinel.com

For further corporate information, please contact:

Mr. Brian Stockbridge

CEO

First Sentinel Plc

Tel: + 44 (0) 7876 888 011



NEX Corporate Advisor

Beaumont Cornish Limited

James Biddle / Roland Cornish

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396

