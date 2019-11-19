Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2019

19.11.2019 | 11:52
First Sentinel Plc - Result of the General Meeting

London, November 19

19 November 2019

First Sentinel Plc
("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Result of the General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 18 November 2019 all of the resolutions proposed in the notice of general meeting were duly passed.

The resolutions were set out in a circular to shareholders dated 1 November 2019 ("Circular") and are available on the Company's website:

www.first-sentinel.com/investor-relations/circulars/

About First Sentinel

First Sentinel is an alternative investment company, registered with the FCA as a small authorised UK AIFM, which provides growth capital for public and private company investments. First Sentinel invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.

The Company's website is www.first-sentinel.com

For further corporate information, please contact:

Mr. Brian Stockbridge
CEO
First Sentinel Plc
Tel: + 44 (0) 7876 888 011

NEX Corporate Advisor
Beaumont Cornish Limited
James Biddle / Roland Cornish
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396

© 2019 PR Newswire