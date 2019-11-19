LANGRIA: Leading Home Furnishing Brand Featured in SLEEP GUIDE of United Airlines

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2019, United Airlines published SLEEP GUIDE in its October in-flight magazine, and the leading home furnishing brand LANGRIA was selected. 11.6 million United Airlines passengers learned about LANGRIA's quality sleep products through the magazine Hemispheres.

Winning products and global brand expansion

LANGRIA is known for its complete range of products, covering bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom and more. The storage household products are in pursuit of simple design and installation; the soft home products pursue comfort and good experience; and the panel household products create a natural and a warm atmosphere. Recently, the top-selling products such as simple dressers with jewelry cabinet, wood mirror cabinets, and gaming chairs, have become hugely popular because of their unique design and practical simplicity. Superior quality and variety categories are the keys to trigger and maintain the hot sale while products' feature and temperate are also indispensable in both branding and sales.

"All of our original designs are based on market demand and big data feedback, and they aim at addressing users' pain points," said Anna, a product designer at LANGRIA. To protect original designs, LANGRIA attaches great importance to patents. As of August 2019, LANGRIA holds 22 patents and the annual sales of patented products exceeds 10 million US dollars per year.

As the Amazon Best Seller TOP 1 for 3 consecutive years, LANGRIA's sales channels are spread across multiple countries, with a combination of online and offline sales models. It has B2B, B2C and other businesses, of which the United States, France, Britain, Spain, Germany, Italy accounted for more than 90% of total sales.

LANGRIA: Home starts here

The "elements" of a family are closely related to the composition, career, hobbies, and lifestyle of family members. LANGRIA, as it is committed to being a leading brand in the field of home products, and help everyone with their comfortable home, can just provide a good advice on home decoration.

So far, LANGRIA has acquired over 1.8 million fans worldwide and is sought after by young consumers. In the future, LANGRIA will explore the international market in depth, and launch more quality products to satisfy the pursuit of comfortable life for mass consumers through continuous innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.langria.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030010/LANGRIA.jp