Proven process, robust and scalable, ready for volume applications

Nexperia, the expert in discrete and MOSFET components and analog logic ICs, today announced its entry into the gallium nitride (GaN) FET market with the introduction of the 650 volt GAN063-650WSA, a very robust device with a gate-source voltage (VGS) of +/- 20 V and a temperature range of -55 to +175 °C. The GAN063-650WSA features a low RDS(on) down to 60 m? and fast switching to offer very high efficiency.

Nexperia is targeting high performance application segments including xEV, datacentres, telecom infrastructure, industrial automation and high-end power supplies. Nexperia's GaN-on-silicon process is very robust and mature with proven quality and reliability, plus it is highly scalable as wafers can be processed in existing silicon fabrication facilities. More, this device is available in the industry-standard TO-247, allowing customers to benefit from exceptional GaN performance in a familiar package.

Toni Versluijs, General Manager of Nexperia MOS Business Group said: "This is a strategic move for Nexperia into the high voltage area, and we can now deliver technology suitable for xEV power semiconductor applications. Our GaN is a technology that is ready for volume production, and with scalability to meet high volume applications. The automotive sector is a key focus for Nexperia and one which is forecast to grow significantly for two decades as electric vehicles replace those powered by traditional internal combustion engines as the preferred means of personal and public transport."

The GAN063-650WSA GaN FET from Nexperia is the first in a portfolio of GaN devices that Nexperia is developing to address the automotive, communication infrastructure and industrial markets. More information on the new GAN063-650WSA, including product specs and datasheet is available at https://efficiencywins.nexperia.com/innovation/gan-introduction.html

About Nexperia

Nexperia is the expert in high-volume production of discrete and MOSFET components and analog logic ICs that meet the stringent standards set by the Automotive industry. With an absolute focus on efficiency, Nexperia consistently produces the essential semiconductors required by every electronic design in the world: more than 90 billion annually. Products that are benchmarks in efficiency in process, size, power and performance with industry-leading small packages that save valuable energy and space.

With decades of experience, supplying to the world's biggest companies, Nexperia has over 11,000 employees across Asia, Europe and the U.S., offering global support. The company has an extensive IP portfolio and is certified to IATF 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001.

Nexperia: Efficiency wins.

