StaffConnect Introduces Series 3 - A New Era of Its Mobile Employee Engagement Platform

New and Enhanced Features Include Personalized Content to Improve Employee Communications with Enhanced Analytics to Measure Engagement Success

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019, the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce , today introduced StaffConnect Series 3, the next version of its SaaS platform. Newly redesigned, Series 3 gives customers an intuitive way to engage and communicate with employees delivering personalized content, new communication channels and advanced analytics to measure engagement success. The StaffConnect platform gives all employees a voice - especially the deskless worker who may not have access to a laptop, intranet or email.



StaffConnect Series 3 New Features:

Personalized and intuitive interface enhances user experience leveraging best practices from leading social tools

New communication channels to organize and view all community and company news based on user preferences

Enhanced Analytics: Ongoing measurement of content and communication performance Sentiment analysis, pulse surveys and continual assessment User engagement data and preferences to determine most relevant content

Instant messaging with integrated chat to connect individuals and teams

"Series 3 is the most advanced version of our employee engagement platform designed from the ground up to provide an organization with the most personalized and intuitive way to engage, communicate and garner critical feedback from all employees - particularly remote, deskless employees," said Ciara O'Keefe, vice president of customer experience, StaffConnect. "Our enhanced analytics give organizations important insight and measurement into the effectiveness of their engagement strategies allowing them to continually improve the employee experience, boost productivity and customer satisfaction."

StaffConnect Series 3 is available now. For further information, please visit: http://www.staffconnectapp.com

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect is the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce . The StaffConnect platform transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, deskless employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com .

