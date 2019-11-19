NexusTek Achieves Triple Crown Status for 2019

CRN Recognizes Exceptional IT Solution Providers in North America

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / NexusTek, a top national cloud, managed IT services and cyber security provider (MSP), today announced its recognition as one of CRN's 2019 Triple Crown Award winners.

Now in its sixth year, the Triple Crown Award recognizes solution providers that outshine their IT channel peers. It is awarded to the top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise. The Triple Crown Award for 2019 recognized 47 solution providers total in North America for achieving the highest rankings of three award lists. MSPs that achieve this status stand out to existing and potential customers and top technology vendors seeking strong partnership opportunities.

"The Triple Crown award distinction places NexusTek among the few elite MSPs in North America and is a tribute to what we do for businesses across the country," said Bill Wosilius, CEO at NexusTek. "Our teams work hard every day to bring the best expertise, knowledge and service to our customers."

As a CRN Triple Crown Award winner, NexusTek ranks among the largest IT solution providers in North America on the Solution Provider 500 list. The IT firm also placed #4 among the fastest-growing organizations in the channel today on the Fast Growth 150 list and has made the Tech Elite 250 list by receiving high-level certifications from leading vendors. This recognition not only reflects excellence in the IT industry but is a value statement for business customers who place their trust and investment in NexusTek.

"Triple Crown Award winners have pulled off the trifecta - they're among the top solution providers in North America according to revenue, have experienced substantial growth over the past year, and are committed to building and maintaining the technical skills needed to provide customers with the highest level of service," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to recognize these solution providers as Triple Crown Award winners for their exceptional achievements across the IT channel."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners can be viewed online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), NexusTek is a national managed IT services provider with a comprehensive portfolio comprised of end-user services, cloud, infrastructure, cyber security, and IT consulting. We design holistic solutions for customers that deliver a superior end-user experience, backed by a 24/7/365 domestically staffed support team. NexusTek Managed Service Plans offer end-to-end IT management with fixed-monthly, per-user pricing through which SMBs can leverage helpdesk, backup, disaster recovery, dedicated engineers, security, 24×7 remote support and network monitoring services while creating predictable IT budgets.

NexusTek is ranked number 22 on the 2019 Channel Futures MSP 501 list of top Managed Services Provider worldwide, is the 2018 Channel Futures MSP of the Year, the fourth fastest-growing company on CRN"s 2019 Fast Growth 150 list, the highest position of any MSP, a two-time CRN MSP Elite 150 list member, and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner.

Included in its all-encompassing products and services portfolio are: IT support and outsourced help desk backed by multiple domestic NOCs (Network Operation Centers) for redundancy; hosted infrastructure and cloud services; professional IT consulting and virtual CIO (vCIO) services; disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS); cyber security services; server and network monitoring; unified communications and voice-over-IP (VoIP); Microsoft 365; enterprise content management; and many more IT solutions. An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company which, as of 2018, has also qualified for the GDPR rider, NexusTek adheres to rigorous, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies. This achievement reflects the transparency and control that comes from managed private cloud service environments.

