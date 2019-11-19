With effect from November 20, 2019, the subscription rights in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 2, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: OASM TR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013460540 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 185195 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from November 20, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 16, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: OASM BTA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013460557 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 185196 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wilhelm Westberg, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB