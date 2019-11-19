Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHFT ISIN: AU000000LPD2 Ticker-Symbol: AUB 
Stuttgart
19.11.19
08:25 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LEPIDICO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEPIDICO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,010
0,012
13:13
0,010
0,012
12:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEPIDICO
LEPIDICO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEPIDICO LTD0,0100,00 %