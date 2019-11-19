On 21 October, Lepidico announced that it had produced a high-specification sample of caesium-rubidium formate brine from its pilot plant, which employs its proprietary process technologies, including L-Max (hereafter L-Max). The brine is reported to have low levels of deleterious elements and to meet key specification criteria for use in the oil and gas industry, where such solutions have properties suitably unique for use as completion fluids (see pages 3-4). Following its acquisition of Desert Lion Energy (DLI) in July, Lepidico intends to produce a revised mineral resource estimate for the Karibib Lithium Project in Namibia in early December, including grades for both caesium and rubidium, which will allow production estimates for these metals to be calculated for the first time.

