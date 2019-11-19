Technavio has been monitoring the global distribution transformers market and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.73 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the upgradation of power transmission and distribution infrastructure. In addition, technological advances in distribution transformers are anticipated to further boost the growth of the distribution transformers market.

The power industry is witnessing an increase in the demand for power with the growing number of consumers. However, existing and old transmission and distribution systems are incapable of meeting this growing demand for power. As a result, manufacturers are focusing on upgrading the existing power transmission and distribution infrastructure. This will involve an increase in investments in power transmission infrastructure to make the power grids more efficient. Thus, the upgradation of power transmission and distribution infrastructure is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Distribution Transformers Market Companies:

ABB

ABB is headquartered in Switzerland and operates the business under various segments such as Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, and Power Grids. The company offers medium distribution transformers, single-phase distribution transformers, and other products.

Avantha Group (CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited)

Avantha Group (CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited) is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business units: Power Systems and Industrial Systems. The company offers corrugated tank oil-cooled transformers, low-power oil-immersed transformers, and other products.

Eaton

Eaton is headquartered in Ireland and operates the business operation under various segments, namely Electrical Products and Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, and Vehicle. The company offers low-voltage transformers and medium-voltage transformers.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is headquartered in France and offers services through the following business segments: Low Voltage, Industrial Automation, Medium Voltage, and Secure Power. The company offers Minera R, Minera PV, Minera MP, Minera E, Minera SGrid, Tricast, Trihal, and other products.

Siemens

Siemens is headquartered in Germany and offers services through the following business segments: Power and Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries and Drives, Financial Services, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Distribution Transformers End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Power utilities

Industrial and commercial

Distribution Transformers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

