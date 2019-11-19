Extraordinary General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves all resolutions

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, November 19, 2019 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) (the "Company") announces that today's Extraordinary General Meeting approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors.

Shareholders resolved on an increase of the ordinary share capital of up to CHF 6'000'000 by issuing up to 6'000'000 new registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each.

The Extraordinary General Meeting took place at the Company's headquarters in Schlieren. It was attended by 27 shareholders. 7.949.667shares or 49,6% of a total of 16.012.556 shares were represented.

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG LifeSci Advisors Michael Grau Hans Herklots Chief Financial Officer Media & Investors Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +41 79 598 71 49 michael.grau@kurosbio.com hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington (MA), U.S.A. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visitwww.kurosbio.comfor additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.