Portugal-based EDP used the 2019 Web Summit as an opportunity to undermine the role of fossil fuels."Until five years ago, the sector was in denial. Now, people understand that renewables are essential. Electrification is key to save the planet," said António Mexia, CEO of EDP, Portugal's state-owned power company. The executive believes we are in the middle of a revolution in the energy sector, which is critical to keeping the planet safe. In the near future, there will be a tight link between regulation and innovation, while renewables will continue to be the best pick for a lighter energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...