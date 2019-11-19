Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906980 ISIN: PTEDP0AM0009 Ticker-Symbol: EDP 
Tradegate
19.11.19
12:29 Uhr
3,750 Euro
-0,019
-0,50 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
PSI-20
1-Jahres-Chart
EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,732
3,748
13:39
3,735
3,754
13:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EDP
EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA3,750-0,50 %