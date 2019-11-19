Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: Oasmia publishes prospectus in connection with the rights issue of approximately SEK 399 million and updated information included in the prospectus

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Switzerland, Singapore, the United States or any other jurisdiction where such distribution of this press release would be subject to legal restrictions. This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities of Oasmia Pharmaceuticals AB (publ). See the section "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" below.

The board of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB ("Oasmia" or the "Company") announced on 11 November 2019 to carry out a new issue of shares with preferential rights for Oasmia's shareholders of approximately SEK 399 million (the "Rights Issue"). As a result of the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared a prospectus, which has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority today.

Publication of the prospectus

For complete information on the Rights Issue, refer to the prospectus that has been prepared by Oasmia as well as approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as of today. The prospectus is available on Oasmia's website, www.oasmia.com, as well as on ABG Sundal Collier's website, www.abgsc.com, and SEB's website for prospectuses, www.sebgroup.com/prospectuses and will be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website shortly https://fi.se/sv/vara-register/prospektregistret/.

Application forms for subscription without subscription rights are available on Oasmia's website and on each of ABG Sundal Collier's and SEB's websites.

Updated information

The prospectus contains updated information in several sections. The updated information does not constitute insider information. For example, in the "Capital structure and other financial information", the Company's capital structure is presented, due to regulatory requirements, as of September 30, 2019. The section "Risk factors" has been updated compared to Oasmia's annual report for the 2018/2019 financial year, partly as a result of new prospectus rules.

The section "Risk factors" and the "Legal information and supplementary information" section also include updated information of disputes and legal proceedings, including the class action filed against Oasmia and others before court in New York, USA.

Advisors

ABG Sundal Collier is the financial advisor to Oasmia and Hannes Snellman is the legal advisor to Oasmia in connection with the rights issue. Baker McKenzie is the legal advisor to ABG Sundal Collier in connection with the rights issue.

For more information:

Urban Ekelund, IR Manager Oasmia

E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

Phone: +46 18 50 54 40

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures and markets new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (OASM) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR).

