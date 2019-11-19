Debates, meetings and networking dedicated to digital marketing and innovation in the world of football, are part of the programme of the second edition of the Social Football Summit scheduled for Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21/11/2019 at the Stadio Olympico in Rome (ITA).

The event, organised by the start up "Social Media Soccer" and the digital company "Go Project", in partnership with the Lega Serie A, will feature 75 speakers during some thirty conferences, debates and other formats divided into two main themes:

The first is dedicated to the most significant and original initiatives in digital marketing and fan engagement.

The second is dedicated to digital transformation processes, sports technology, eSports, blockchain and other innovative projects.

"The Lega Serie A is very aware of the need to exploit all the new digital marketing tools in order to be a leader in Italy and around the world. The market on which we want to focus strongly is the eSports market, which is now fully integrated into the key areas of sports business. The figures speak for themselves: it is a constantly growing phenomenon, capable of involving an increasingly large and transversal target group. At the Lega Serie A, we are ready to enter the field and play a leading role," said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of the Lega Serie A.

