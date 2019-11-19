Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - Pharmadrug Inc. (CSE: BUZZ) (OTC: LMLLF) (the "Company" or "Pharmadrug") would like to update investors on developments from Israel's Ministry of Health regarding the export law on medical cannabis passed in January of 2019 (the "Export Law"). It was revealed late last week that the Israeli Ministry of Health (the "Ministry") will soon be publishing its cannabis export guidelines, which will enable the commencement of exports to international markets, most notably Germany and other European Countries. In a statement to the Israeli High Court, the Ministry said, "For the Ministry of Health, any business that meets the standard for local production and marketing will be able market its products abroad." As a reminder (see press release dated September 19, 2019), Pharmadrug has signed a multi-year supply agreement with My Greenfields, a nursery and cultivation license holder in Israel. Under the terms of the agreement, My Greenfields will provide Pharmadrug with up to 2,000 kg of medical cannabis per annum for the German and European markets.

Daniel Cohen, Pharmadrug's CEO, commented, "We are pleased to see the Ministry committed to opening the corridor for medical cannabis exports in a timely manner. We remain confident that the new law will take effect sometime early in 2020. While the majority of Israel's cannabis production is done in greenhouses, My Greenfields has nearly completed one of the country's only indoor growing facilities and we are confident the product will yield a premium over Israeli greenhouse grown cannabis."

As well, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikolai Vassev to its board of directors, subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Vassev has strong pedigree in public markets and is a psychedelics industry pioneer. The Company believes Mr. Vassev will be instrumental is finding opportunities in whole plant-based products for Europe. Unfortunately, Alain Dobkin was required to resign from Pharmadrug's board due to a conflict of interest after accepting a senior position at an international investment bank in Israel. Mr. Cohen, continued, "We thank Alain for his contribution to our board and we look forward to having Nikolai's expertise to help us broaden our product offering in Europe."

About Pharmadrug Inc.

Pharmadrug is building a vertically integrated cannabis business focused on Europe and Israel. The Company (i) owns 80% of Pharmadrug Production GmbH, a German medical cannabis distributor, with a Schedule I European Union narcotics license allowing for the importation and distribution of medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany and throughout the EU, (ii) owns a convertible note convertible into 54% of the outstanding equity of HolyCanna Ltd., a cultivation and nursery license holder in Israel, and (iii) has an agreement to acquire 57% of CannabiSendak Ltd., the builder of a network of dispensaries in Israel. Additionally, through significant extraction IP, the Company is dedicated to building a high margin, downstream business of end-user products.

