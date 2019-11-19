Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (CSE: CBDN) ("CBD Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Aethics Hydration product line, launching an all new lineup comprised of infused CBD Balance Sparkling Water in 3 flavors - Grapefruit, Berry, and Lemon Lime. With today's launch of the expanded Aethics Hydration product line, CBD Global's aim is to increase its market share in the rapidly growing market segment for hemp-derived CBD sports water.

CBD-infused beverages are considered to be the fastest growing segment in the overall market. According to market research firm, Zenith Global (https://www.zenithglobal.com/about_us), the U.S. cannabis-infused drinks market will reach an estimated $1.4 Billion by 2023.

CBD Global's water line can be viewed and purchased online at https://aethics.com/products/cbd-sparkling-water-for-athletes-by-aethics-h20-balance, and is available through retail outlets nationwide.

The Company's Sparkling Water is a 12-ounce can infuse with 10mg of CBD and flavor extract. The H2O Balance Sparkling water uses a refined full-spectrum formulation to preserve the full range of the hemp-plant's beneficial components.

Brad Wyatt, CEO & President, states " Our company continues to demonstrate its ability to be timely and innovative in creating multiple varieties for our hydration lines that will enhance the consumer's ability to find a product that they will enjoy as a refreshing way to rehydrate with a full spectrum compliment of CBD and other supportive cannabinoids."

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer, extractor, and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name AETHICS (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows and operates irrigated land in Colorado, that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun and nutrients and NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals. Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD. The extraction/processing facility, operated by CBD Global Sciences, is located approximately 40 minutes from the farm.

For further information, please contact Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations, (888) 401-2239, info@cbdglobalsciences.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49858