The global household cleaning products market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005542/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global household cleaning products market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

In a bid to stay competitive in the market, manufacturers of household cleaning products are increasing their R&D efforts to innovate and launch new products. Several vendors are launching new fragrances such as citrus and nature-identical deodorizers and fresheners to meet changing consumer preferences. Vendors are also offering household cleaning products with new ingredients, functionality, packaging, and pricing. Thus, the growing focus on product innovation and portfolio expansion is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR20983

As per Technavio, the emergence of eco-friendly and sustainable products in household cleaning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market: Emergence of Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Products in Household Cleaning

The market is witnessing a rise in the popularity of natural and plant-based household cleaning products. Manufacturers are incorporating natural ingredients such as natural fragrance oils and plant extracts in products such as dishwashing detergents. These products are also free from alcohol, harmful chemicals, and other toxic substances. With growing awareness about the use of eco-friendly products among consumers, the demand for such household cleaning products is bound to increase during the forecast period.

"Growing demand for premium products and the rising demand for dishwashing tablets will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Household Cleaning Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global household cleaning products market by product (surface cleaners, dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, and other cleaning agents) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing awareness of family health and hygiene in the region. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth over the forecast period due to high demand from the growing middle-class population in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005542/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/