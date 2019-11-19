Q1 FY2020

24.0% Year on Year Revenue Growth to £82.4 million

21.5% Revenue Growth at Constant Currency

IFRS diluted EPS £0.26 compared to £0.04 in the prior year comparative period

Adjusted diluted EPS £0.24 compared to £0.17 in the prior year comparative period

Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company") a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2019, the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year ("Q1 FY2020").

"We are off to a very strong start in our new fiscal year with revenue of £82.4 million in Q1 FY2020, an increase of 24.0% Year on Year on a reported basis from £66.4 million in the same quarter in the prior year attesting to our solid organic revenue growth. Our recent acquisition of Intuitus Limited, along with the launch of our integrated IT due diligence product with Bain Company, are expected to be catalysts to accelerate our penetration of the Private Equity market segment, in line with our strategy of further diversifying our client base," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS *:

Revenue for Q1 FY2020 was £82.4 million, an increase of 24.0% compared to £66.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure) was 21.5% for Q1 FY2020 compared to 39.8% in the same period in the prior year.

(a non-IFRS measure) was 21.5% for Q1 FY2020 compared to 39.8% in the same period in the prior year. Profit before tax for Q1 FY2020 was £17.5 million compared to £2.6 million in the same period in the prior year, or 21.2% of revenue compared to 4.0% in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure) for Q1 FY2020 was £16.9 million compared to £11.7 million in the same period in the prior year, or 20.5% of revenue compared to 17.6% in the same period in the prior year.

Profit for the period was £14.5 million in Q1 FY2020, resulting in a diluted EPS of £0.26, compared to profit for the period of £2.0 million and diluted EPS of £0.04 in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure) was £13.6 million in Q1 FY2020, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure) of £0.24 compared to adjusted profit for the period of £9.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.17 in the same period in the prior year.

CASH FLOW:

Net cash from operating activities was £15.4 million in Q1 FY2020 compared to £2.1 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure) was £13.5 million in Q1 FY2020 compared to £0.3 million in the same period in the prior year.

At September 30, 2019, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £83.6 million compared to £70.2 million at June 30, 2019.

* All Q1 FY2020 figures reflect our adoption of IFRS 16 Leases effective as of July 1, 2019, on a modified retrospective basis.

OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Headcount reached 5,904 at September 30, 2019, with 5,339 average operational employees in Q1 FY2020, compared to a headcount of 5,182 at September 30, 2018 and 4,608 average operational employees in the same period in the prior year.

Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue was 62 on a rolling twelve months basis at September 30, 2019 compared to 52 at September 30, 2018.

Top 10 clients accounted for 41% of revenue in Q1 FY2020, compared to 39% in the same period in the prior year.

By geographic region, 27% of revenue was generated in North America, 26% was generated in Europe, 45% was generated in the United Kingdom and 2% was generated in the Rest of the World in Q1 FY2020. This compares to 27% in North America, 29% in Europe and 44% in the United Kingdom in the same period in the prior year. The Rest of the World was immaterial in the same period in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 53% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 22% from Other. This compares to 53% Payments and Financial Services, 27% TMT and 20% Other in the same period in the prior year.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

On October 12, 2019, Endava entered into a new multicurrency revolving credit facility with HSBC Bank plc, as agent, and HSBC UK Bank plc, DNB (UK) Limited, Keybank National Association and Silicon Valley Bank as mandated lead arrangers, bookrunners and original lenders. The Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facility is an unsecured revolving credit facility in the amount of £200 million with an initial term of three years, and it replaced the prior £50 million secured facility with HSBC UK Bank Plc. The Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facility also provides for uncommitted accordion options of up to an aggregate of £75 million in additional borrowing. The Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facility is intended to support the Company's future capital investments and development activities.

On November 4, 2019, Endava announced the purchase of Intuitus Limited ("Intuitus"), headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. Intuitus is a leading independent provider of information technology due diligence and other technology advisory services to Private Equity clients.

On November 14, 2019, Endava and Bain Company announced the launch of an integrated IT due diligence product. Endava and Bain extended their partnership into the private equity space in order to provide a strong mix of skills to the private equity space and build on their collaboration on digital transformations.

OUTLOOK

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020:

We expect revenues will be in the range £82.5m to £83.2m, representing constant currency growth of between 20% and 21%. We expect adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.21 to £0.22 per share.

Full Fiscal Year 2020:

We expect revenues will be in the range £340.0m to £343.0m, representing constant currency growth of between 22% and 23%. We expect adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.86 to £0.89 per share.

Our guidance regarding constant currency growth is pro-forma for the sale of Endava Technology SRL, also referred to as "the Captive," to Worldpay. The transaction closed on August 31, 2019.

Our guidance for the Full Fiscal Year 2020 is below the range we provided last quarter due solely to a movement in foreign exchange rates as a result of the strengthening of the British Pound. We provided guidance for the Full Fiscal Year 2020 last quarter using the exchange rates at the end of August, when the exchange rate was 1 GBP to 1.21 USD and 1.10 Euro. This quarter, we are providing guidance for Q2 FY2020 and for the Full Fiscal Year 2020 using the exchange rates at the end of October, when the exchange rate was 1 GBP to 1.29 USD and 1.16 Euro, an increase of 7% and 5%, respectively.

Endava is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for IFRS diluted EPS for Q2 FY2020 or FY2020 because of the unreasonable effort of estimating certain items that are excluded from adjusted diluted EPS, including, for example, share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, the effect of which may be significant.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 am EST today, November 19, 2019, to review its Q1 FY2020 results. To participate in Endava's Q1 FY2020 earnings conference call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time (877) 683-6368 or (647) 689-5450 for international participants, Conference ID 9837517.

Investors may listen to the call on Endava's Investor Relations website at http://investors.Endava.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until Friday, December 6, 2019.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare. Endava had 5,904 employees as of September 30, 2019 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

To supplement Endava's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Balance Sheets and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance. These measures include: revenue growth rate at constant currency, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.

Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange gains and losses, initial public offering expenses incurred, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses incurred, fair value movement of contingent consideration and gain on disposal of subsidiary (all of which are non-cash other than realised foreign currency exchange gains and losses, initial public offering expenses, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses incurred and gain on disposal of subsidiary). Adjusted PBT margin is adjusted PBT as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT together with the tax impact of these adjustments.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.

Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible).

In order for Endava's investors to be better able to compare its current period results with those of previous periods, the Company has shown a reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our projected financial performance for our second fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2020 and statements regarding the anticipated impact on our business of our partnership with Bain and our acquisition of Intuitus. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future; our ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including our ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify our revenue concentration; our ability to attract and retain highly- skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; our ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow our revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; our ability to maintain favourable pricing and utilisation rates; our ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in our market; the size of our addressable market and market trends; our ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for our clients; our plans for growth and future operations, including our ability to manage our growth; our expectations of future operating results or financial performance; our ability to effectively manage our international operations, including our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; and our future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 25, 2019. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to us. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 REVENUE 82,352 66,414 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (48,764) (40,358) Allocated cost of sales (3,921 (3,569 Total cost of sales (52,685 (43,927 GROSS PROFIT 29,667 22,487 Selling, general and administrative expenses (17,340 (14,662 OPERATING PROFIT 12,327 7,825 Net finance (expense) income 2,928 (5,191 Gain on sale of subsidiary 2,215 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 17,470 2,634 Tax on profit on ordinary activities (2,958) (586) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD AND PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 14,512 2,048 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (1,925) (268) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 12,587 1,780 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 52,556,332 48,258,033 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted 55,422,182 53,842,639 Basic EPS (£) 0.28 0.04 Diluted EPS (£) 0.26 0.04

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT Goodwill 36,251 36,760 41,494 Intangible assets 29,063 28,910 30,381 Property, plant and equipment 10,828 10,579 9,238 Lease right-of-use assets 37,382 Financial assets 1,066 Deferred tax assets 9,841 9,550 2,492 TOTAL 124,431 85,799 83,605 ASSETS CURRENT Trade and other receivables 67,901 65,917 61,130 Corporation tax receivable 793 790 76 Financial assets 617 Cash and cash equivalents 83,628 70,172 41,765 TOTAL 152,939 136,879 102,971 TOTAL ASSETS 277,370 222,678 186,576 LIABILITIES CURRENT Borrowings 12 21 41 Lease liabilities 8,552 Trade and other payables 48,095 48,502 40,825 Corporation tax payable 4,970 2,920 Contingent consideration 1,285 1,244 1,212 Deferred consideration 1,516 4,512 TOTAL 62,914 54,203 46,590 LIABILITIES NON CURRENT Lease liabilities 29,603 Borrowings 12 Deferred tax liabilities 1,950 2,033 2,795 Other liabilities 118 113 279 TOTAL 31,671 2,146 3,086 EQUITY Share capital 1,089 1,089 1,061 Share premium 17,280 17,271 48,614 Merger relief reserve 4,430 4,430 4,430 Retained earnings 165,314 146,963 63,659 Other reserves (3,502 (1,577 21,411 Investment in own shares (1,826 (1,847 (2,275 TOTAL 182,785 166,329 136,900 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 277,370 222,678 186,576

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 £'000 £'000

OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit for the period 14,512 2,048 Income tax charge 2,958 586 Non-cash adjustments 1,956 8,497 Tax paid (832 (1,492 Net changes in working capital (3,185 (7,588 Net cash from operating activities 15,409 2,051 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (2,506 (1,894 Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets 13 Acquisition of business subsidiaries settlement of deferred consideration (1,523 Proceeds from sale of subsidiary net of cash disposed 2,578 Interest received 199 74 Net cash used in investing activities (1,239 (1,820 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sublease 154 Repayment of borrowings (9 (20,015 Repayment of lease liabilities (2,156 Interest paid (166 (148 Grant received 564 105 Net proceeds from initial public offering 44,828 Issue of shares 9 Net cash from financing activities (1,604 24,770 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 12,566 25,001 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 70,172 15,048 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 890 1,716 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 83,628 41,765

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES TO COMPARABLE IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY TO REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS: Three Months ended September 30 2019 2019 REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY 21.5 39.8 Foreign exchange rates impact 2.5 (0.1 REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS 24.0 39.7

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD: Three Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 17,470 2,634 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 3,323 1,884 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 896 879 Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net (2,553) (705) Initial public offering expenses incurred 976 Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses incurred 194 Fair value movement of contingent consideration 5,805 Net gain on disposal of subsidiary (2,215) Total adjustments (549) 9,033 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 16,921 11,667 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 14,512 2,048 Adjustments: Adjustments to profit before tax (549) 9,033 Tax impact of adjustments (393) (1,683) ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 13,570 9,398 Diluted EPS (£) 0.26 0.04 Adjusted diluted EPS (£) 0.24 0.17

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Three Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 Net cash from operating activities 15,409 2,051 Adjustments: Grant received 564 105 Net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible) (2,493 (1,894 Adjusted free cash flow 13,480 262

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE Three Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 1,697 748 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,626 1,136 Total 3,323 1,884

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION Three Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 2,751 900 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,376 1,028 Total 4,127 1,928

EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS and REVENUE SPLIT Three Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 Closing number of total employees 5,904 5,182 Average operational employees 5,339 4,608 Top 10 customers % 41 39 Number of clients with £1m of revenue

(rolling 12 months) 62 52 Geographic split of revenue % North America 27 27 Europe 26 29 UK 45 44 Rest of World (RoW) 2 Industry vertical split of revenue % Payments and Financial Services 53 53 TMT 25 27 Other 22 20

