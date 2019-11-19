Imperial X Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, November 19
19 November 2019
Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")
Notice of AGM
The Company is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Imperial will be held at 890 - 1140 W Pender St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1 on 2 December 2019 at 10am (PST)6pm (GMT).
The Notice of AGM was posted to shareholders on 8 November 2009 and a copy can be found on the Company's website at http://www.imperialminerals.com/
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Imperial X Plc
Kyler Hardy
Tel: +1 250 877 1394
khardy@cronincapital.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Tel: +44 20 7220 9795