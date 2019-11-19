Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.11.2019 | 13:49
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Imperial X Plc - Notice of AGM

Imperial X Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 19

19 November 2019

Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

The Company is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Imperial will be held at 890 - 1140 W Pender St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1 on 2 December 2019 at 10am (PST)6pm (GMT).

The Notice of AGM was posted to shareholders on 8 November 2009 and a copy can be found on the Company's website at http://www.imperialminerals.com/

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc
Kyler Hardy
Tel: +1 250 877 1394
khardy@cronincapital.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Tel: +44 20 7220 9795

© 2019 PR Newswire