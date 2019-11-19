MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that it has introduced innovations that aim to significantly boost productivity and drive analytics adoption to 100%.

The mobile workforce has been challenged with accessing the breadth of business information that sits within corporate systems and data silos. HyperMobile, the newest release from MicroStrategy's suite of HyperIntelligence products, is designed to provide the speed and agility that users need to make important decisions and take action quickly outside of the office. From on-the-go executives, to supervisors in remote facilities, or salespeople in the field, HyperMobile enables corporate stakeholders to operate faster with instant information shared as a card-snapshot views of the most important information about a product, customer, account, or other business term.

Instead of having to sift through applications or silos of data, HyperMobile introduces a true enterprise search capability that empowers users to search for business terms in-app and on the device via Spotlight on iOS to find relevant cards. HyperMobile also automatically searches users' calendars for keyword matches and alerts users to relevant cards when they receive a meeting notification. With the in-app calendar view, users can also see all of their cards for the day.

Employees across an organization can use HyperMobile as a launching pad to receive proactive briefings before they enter a meeting, within their business workflows, and take action from mobile devices. HyperMobile's powerful capabilities enable organizations to:

Empower sales reps with the breadth of things they need to know about constantly-changing customer meetings;

Provide retail store associates with instant insight into customer purchasing behavior, loyalty rewards, and return rates;

Give physicians quick access to patient information such as diagnoses, vitals, test results, and notes; and

Supply wealth managers with instant access to information on high-net-worth clients so they can make more informed investment decisions and provide a superior client experience.

Fully integrated into MicroStrategy 2019, HyperMobile leverages the cards that are deployed on the web through HyperIntelligence. This means organizations can easily add mobile functionality to their existing HyperIntelligence deployment and put cards in the hands of mobile users.

MicroStrategy's Mobile Offerings Leveraged by Enterprises Across the Globe

In addition to HyperMobile, the MicroStrategy Mobile offering puts real-time insights into the hands of employees on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Hundreds of organizations have deployed specialized mobile apps that increase the efficiency and productivity of their employees, partners, and customers, transforming each of their organizations into a more Intelligent Enterprise. These organizations include:

Nielsen Global Connect , a leading provider of data and analytics to the retail and consumer packaged goods industries. Leveraging MicroStrategy Mobile, Nielsen created the Nielsen On the Go smartphone app available on iOS devices. With this app, executives of Nielsen's retail and manufacturing clients have instant access to their business performance information across various countries and time periods. This mobile application allows users to analyze data regarding sales, market shares, and countries related to their company. Users enjoy the modern design of the app and feel empowered to make more informed business decisions from any location. According to Nadir Türkman, Nielsen's Global Solution Partner, "The ability to deliver innovative products to our clients is essential. The MicroStrategy Mobile SDK for iOS and Android development ecosystem provides us with the necessary tools to translate our ideas into a real product."

, a leading provider of data and analytics to the retail and consumer packaged goods industries. Leveraging MicroStrategy Mobile, Nielsen created the Nielsen On the Go smartphone app available on iOS devices. With this app, executives of Nielsen's retail and manufacturing clients have instant access to their business performance information across various countries and time periods. This mobile application allows users to analyze data regarding sales, market shares, and countries related to their company. Users enjoy the modern design of the app and feel empowered to make more informed business decisions from any location. According to Nadir Türkman, Nielsen's Global Solution Partner, "The ability to deliver innovative products to our clients is essential. The MicroStrategy Mobile SDK for iOS and Android development ecosystem provides us with the necessary tools to translate our ideas into a real product." The Co-operators Group Limited, a leading multi-line insurance and financial services co-operative in Canada. The Co-operators created Co-op Analytics, a customized MicroStrategy Mobile application that allows users to review insights and track key profitability metrics on their iOS devices. The mobile app includes a level of security by enabling Touch ID or Facial Recognition as a requirement to log in. The Co-operators is launching a number of insights-driven mobile dashboards as part of its mobile strategy and prototyping HyperIntelligence to deploy cards to its employees this quarter. The Co-operators selected MicroStrategy to support them on their transformational enterprise analytics journey and help them to become a more Intelligent Enterprise. "Our relationshipwith MicroStrategy is the key to our analytics vision," said Jason Smith, AVP, User Experience at The Co-operators. "Working together with MicroStrategy has helped us to deliver on the vision of becoming an insights-driven organization. We consider our relationship with MicroStrategy to be a true partnership that has been key to enabling that vision."

