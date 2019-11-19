The private tutoring market in the US is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005555/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the rapid penetration of smartphones and tablets, vendors in the market are increasingly offering online tutoring services. These services are cost-effective compared to conventional tutoring services as they eliminate the charges associated with registration, commission, and tuition. Online tutoring services also provide other benefits such as hassle-free registration, flexibility in scheduling, personalized course content, live discussion forums, and self-paced learning. These advantages coupled with the cost benefits offered by online private tutoring programs are driving the growth of the private tutoring market in the US.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32118

As per Technavio, the increasing emphasis on microlearning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Private Tutoring Market in the US: Increasing Emphasis on Microlearning

Microlearning segments the learning content into small-sized modules that comprise of video, audio, text, or infographics. This helps users understand a concept under a shorter period. Microlearning also includes quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery to improve the learning engagement of users. Many such benefits are encouraging vendors to incorporate microlearning in course content to ensure better understanding and knowledge retention among learners. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Rising popularity of mobile applications and connected devices and the rising use of data analytics in tutoring services will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Private Tutoring Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the private tutoring market in the US by learning method (online learning and blended learning) and course type (curriculum-based learning and test preparation).

The online learning segment led the market in 2018, followed by the blended learning segment. During the forecast period, the online learning segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing emphasis on STEM education and the growing popularity of personalized learning in the US.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005555/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/