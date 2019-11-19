Arria NLG Releases Major Upgrade to Industry-Leading Flagship Product

Gartner-designated "world leader" in Natural Language Generation enhances offering with features designed to promote efficiency and broaden adoption within client firms

MORRISTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Arria NLG, the global leader in Natural Language Generation (NLG), today announced a significant upgrade to its flagship product, NLG Studio.

With the release of NLG Studio 3.0, Arria continues to demonstrate a relentless commitment to maintaining its position as the world leader in NLG technology. Directly responsive to feedback from analysts and business leaders who are actively engaged with NLG Studio, this release offers new organizational and usability features, including:

Greatly increased data file capacity to accommodate ever-larger data sets being analyzed by clients

Faster performance, especially valuable for complex explanations of large data sets underlying BI dashboards

Ability to organize projects into folders, helpful especially for the growing list of clients whose project counts run into the hundreds or thousands

A compact "list view" option, showing all folders and projects at once for easier searchability

Drag-and-drop import for project files, again to make working with large collections of projects easier

New filtering and sorting options for project lists, for organizational and search purposes

Easier sorting of scripts within projects, especially valuable as users enhance their projects by using Arria's suite of built-in and customizable math functions and language analytics

Drag-and-drop script calls, to expedite composition within NLG Studio.

"Our NLG product development strategy is designed to keep Arria on the crest of the Business Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation and Conversational AI waves, with an unwavering commitment to adding the communication layer to these platforms - ensuring delivery of key insights and information across the enterprise through the power of language. Language, written or spoken, is still the most advanced form of communication." said Sharon Daniels, CEO of Arria NLG. "Our platform brings together Language Analytics and advanced mathematical functions for the specific purpose of turning data into insightful, actionable narratives that are relevant to the audience receiving the information." For the first time, automated reporting can be made available in near real-time, anytime. No longer do executives have to wait days or months for key information which could have an immediate impact on the business.

Arria NLG turns data into voice and/or written narratives that enable better, more informed decision-making across an enterprise. The Arria platform combines advanced language analytics with computational linguistics to narrate and add context to any data. Unlike other natural-language offerings, Arria is self-service, flexible, and can interpret any structured data - whether it's a spreadsheet, a JSON file, or the complete data set underlying BI dashboards. No matter what you give it, NLG Studio can convey actionable insights and tell your data's whole story.

About Arria NLG

Arria NLG is the global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence specializing in extracting insights from complex data sources and communicating that information in natural language (i.e. as if written or spoken by a human). The company owns, develops and licenses its technology through its Arria NLG Studio Platform. Arria NLG Studio empowers writers and subject matter experts to create an effectively unlimited number of sophisticated narratives based on structured data sets. Arria's simple web-based interface contains a set of easy-to-understand functions that correspond to the array of analytical, linguistic and stylistic decisions a human writer makes when composing thoughtful narrative.

For additional information, please visit https://www.arria.com/.

