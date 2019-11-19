Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE) Announces New Evidence That Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Dialysis Time May Be Reduced or Reversed

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a world-wide affliction. Many CKD patients find they can not survive without the life-saving procedure known as dialysis. Dialysis is a multi-billion dollar industry with companies such as Davita, Inc. (DVA: NYSE) and Fresenius Kidney Care, a private company, who are leaders in this field dominating this market.

Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE) (the "Company") is intended to be licensed for a Provisional Patent on file with the US Patent Office related to reversing chronic kidney disease as well as reducing dialysis time, and possibly stopping dialysis. The Company currently has a test case on dialysis utilizing the teachings found in its Provisional Patent. The test case started with a dialysis time of three hours and after approximately six months has reduced dialysis time to one hour and 35 minute, a reduction in time of one hour and 25 minutes with no ill effects noted. There is no guarantee such benefits will continue. At same time, this research will continue to seek to benefit those suffering from CKD and those on dialysis. The Company is well aware that one test case is not the "Gold standard" and will endeavor to further its studies to obtain general medical acceptance.

As previously reported, the Company, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Emergent Medical Foods, Inc. and Emergent OTC Products, Inc. expects to be introducing NutraCan™ Nutritional Support and CancX® Nutritional Support to respective distribution channels.

Field testing of the products mentioned has appeared to indicate Cancer patients seem to obtain optimal nutrition. Among other goals, the products are designed to:

A. Help patients better tolerate treatment

B. Maintain strength and energy

C. Maximize quality of life

The Company views both products as DISRUPTORS. By way of explanation, innovation and disruption are similar in that they are both makers and builders. Disruption takes a left turn by literally uprooting and changing how we think, behave, do business, learn and go about our day-to-day activities. A Harvard Business School professor and disruption guru says that a disruption displaces an existing market, industry or technology and produces something new, more efficient and worthwhile. It is at once destructive and creative.

In the case of the NutraCan™ and CancX® products, the Company believes each could actually create a new space in what could be participation in a $2 billion market. The Company believes it is conservatively estimating and working to meet these objectives:

$1,000,000 in sales in 2020

$3,000,000 in sales in 2021

$9,000,000 in sales in 2022

The estimated targeted goal is to have an initial public offering of Emergent Medical Foods, Inc. in 2023 at the latest. Such a possible offering could further propel Emergent Medical Foods, Inc. to even faster estimated potential growth. At same time, it is projected to increase the book value of the Company by an estimated $1.00 to $1.50 per share.

All of the above are forward looking statements.

Financials for the Company are being updated as of September 30, 2019. These financials are intended to be the foundation for updating at OTC Markets. The Company continues with no debt and sufficient operating capital.

Nothing in this press release has been reviewed by the Food & Drug Administration. The products mentioned are not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements, defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company.

This press release is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

