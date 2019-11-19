Blue Moon Resources: Blue Moon Zinc Announces Commencement of Drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSX.V:MOON) (OTCPK:BMOOF) ("Blue Moon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the phase one drilling program has commenced at the Blue Moon zinc-copper-gold-silver project.

The Company's joint venture partner, Platina Resources Limited, is planning a 10,000 metre diamond core drilling program and will initially drill 2,000-2,500 metres (phase one) before the new year and the balance in 2020. The Company and its partner believe there is excellent potential to expand the size of the existing mineral resource.

Five holes are initially planned for the phase 1 drilling program with the objective of testing:

The potential southern plunging of the main mineralised zones which contains the majority of the existing resource. This includes the down dip extension of Hole BMZ78 and other high grade historical holes nearby where the Company aims to build a higher-grade core to the deposit; and

The upper extension of the main and east mineralised lenses in areas where drilling density is lower. The east mineralised lense is typically higher-grade in gold and silver.

Once all drill core is assayed and logged, it will be used for preparing an updated mineral resource, metallurgical test work and a Pre-Feasibility Study.

While Blue Moon has an existing resource of zinc-copper-gold-silver, it has significant exploration upside within the main identified lenses, and further along strike where coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies have highlighted potential targets.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon (TSX.V:MOON) (OTCPK:BMOOF) is currently advancing its Blue Moon polymetallic deposit which contains zinc, gold, copper and silver with its joint venture partner. The deposit is open at depth and along strike. The Blue Moon 43-101 Mineral Resource includes 7.8 million inferred tons at 8.07% zinc equivalent, which includes 771 million pounds of 4.95% zinc, 300,000 ounces of gold at 0.04 oz/t, 71 million pounds of 0.46% copper, and 10 million ounces of silver at 1.33 oz/t. The 43-101 was filed on www.sedar.com on November 20, 2018. The Company also holds 100% of the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is on strike to Glencore's Hackett River deposit. More information is available at www.bluemoonmining.com.

Qualified Persons

John McClintock, P. Eng, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

For more information please contact:

Patrick McGrath, CEO

1-832-499-6009

pmcgrath@bluemoonmining.com

