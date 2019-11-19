Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Q5E ISIN: CA2376321048 Ticker-Symbol: 2DD 
Frankfurt
19.11.19
08:21 Uhr
0,000 Euro
-0,005
-98,18 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DATA DEPOSIT BOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATA DEPOSIT BOX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,003
0,008
15:18
0,004
0,007
09:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DATA DEPOSIT BOX
DATA DEPOSIT BOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DATA DEPOSIT BOX INC0,000-98,18 %