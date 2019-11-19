Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - Data Deposit Box Inc. (CSE: DDB) (OTC Pink: DDBXF) (FSE: 2DD) (the "Company"), a global provider of cloud backup and recovery technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Louisa Jewell to the Company's board of directors (the "Board").

In addition, the Company announces that Mr. Scott Allen has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective October 31, 2019. The Board would like to thank Mr. Allen for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.

For More Information, Contact:

Siva Cherla scherla@datadepositbox.com 1-866-430-2406

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49869