Third Quarter 2019 Results Will Be Released Before Market on Monday, November 25, 2019, Followed by a Conference Call on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. MDT

Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCQX: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to hold an investor conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2019 operating and financial results on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. MDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). The Company expects to announce third quarter 2019 results before market on Monday November 25, 2019.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Local Dial-in Number: (+1) 587 880 2171

Toll Free Dial-in Number North America: (+1) 888 390 0546

toll Free Dial-in Number United Kingdom: 08006522435

Toll Free Dial-in Number Argentina: 08004448221

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTCQX under the symbol CTARF.

For further information please contact:

Jose David Penafiel

Chief Executive Officer

email: info@ctaurus.com

phone: (403) 262-1901

or

Jamie Somerville

Hoot Research /

Storyboard Communications

Email: info@hootresearch.com

phone: (403) 770-1545

Ezequiel Martinez Ariel

CFO

Email: info@ctaurus.com

Phone: (403) 262-1901

