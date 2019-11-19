Third Quarter 2019 Results Will Be Released Before Market on Monday, November 25, 2019, Followed by a Conference Call on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. MDT
Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCQX: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to hold an investor conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2019 operating and financial results on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. MDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). The Company expects to announce third quarter 2019 results before market on Monday November 25, 2019.
Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:
Local Dial-in Number: (+1) 587 880 2171
Toll Free Dial-in Number North America: (+1) 888 390 0546
toll Free Dial-in Number United Kingdom: 08006522435
Toll Free Dial-in Number Argentina: 08004448221
About Centaurus Energy
Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTCQX under the symbol CTARF.
For further information please contact:
Jose David Penafiel
Chief Executive Officer
email: info@ctaurus.com
phone: (403) 262-1901
or
Jamie Somerville
Hoot Research /
Storyboard Communications
Email: info@hootresearch.com
phone: (403) 770-1545
Ezequiel Martinez Ariel
CFO
Email: info@ctaurus.com
Phone: (403) 262-1901
Reader Advisories
The information in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events including the expected timing of announcement of the Company's Q3 2019 financial results. There is specific risk that the announcement and related filings will not be completed in the timing suggested by the Company. The forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
