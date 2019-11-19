Digitalization in the industrial sector, known as Industry 4.0, is transforming how the sector operates. The Ascom Enterprise Platform is helping its industrial customers reap the productivity benefits of this transformation by integrating data, orchestrating information flows and enabling mobile workflows.



Mobile devices such as smartphones have revolutionized the way business people communicate, gather and diffuse information. Due to the progress of digitalization and ICT-supported processes, these devices are increasingly gaining more importance in long-established industrial areas such as manufacturing, energy, etc.

Ascom offers solutions that connect people, improve workflows and secure processes for industrial customers. With its Enterprise Platform, Ascom not only provides hardware such as the state-of-the-art Ascom Myco 3 smartphone, but also offers a uniquely complete communications and workflow portfolio for industry. The Ascom Enterprise Platform integrates with virtually any telephony, alarm, IT and process management system. The platform includes enterprise-grade hardware, software, mobile devices (including ATEX-certified phones), and tailored after-sales support and services.

Receiving real-time information on a mobile device in order to speed up decision-making and reduce downtime is a compelling alternative to obsolete processes. Moreover, Ascom solutions improve safety and security, as critical, real-time and context-rich information (video, audio, text, and graphics) enables mobile workers to intervene at the right place, at the right time, and with appropriate actions.

To learn more about Industry 4.0 solutions from Ascom please visit our webpage here . The Ascom Enterprise Platform also offers workflow solutions for the hospitality and tourism, retail, and secure establishments sectors.

