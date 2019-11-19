Radius Aerospace, Inc. ("Radius" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington Capital"), today announced the acquisition of Doncasters Group Limited's Aerospace Forming and Fabricating Business in Sheffield and Shrewsbury, located in the United Kingdom. The purchased entity has been renamed Radius Aerospace UK Ltd ("Radius Europe"), but will also trade under its historical Bramah and Shrewsbury names.

Radius Europe is a provider of complex forming and fabrication components to the aerospace and defense industry, with a primary focus on engines. Radius Europe operates from two facilities located in Sheffield and Shrewsbury, UK. The existing management team led by Kevan Donohoe will run Radius Europe.

Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said, "We are very excited about this highly complementary acquisition which will create one of the largest and most vertically integrated independent aerospace forming companies in the industry. Radius now has an international presence serving a truly global customer base across a diversified set of end-markets. Radius has historically focused on mission-critical structural components on aerospace and defense programs; with this acquisition, Radius is now additionally well-positioned on growing next-generation engine programs like the GTF, LEAP and F-135."

Tony Johnson, CEO of Radius, said, "We look forward to adding Radius Europe's broad and deep capability suite to the broader Radius platform. Kevan and the entire Radius Europe team are best-in-class operators and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate together. We look forward to working with the Radius Europe team to further invest in and grow the business and service our customers."

Kevan Donohoe, Executive Vice President of Radius Europe, said, "We are excited to partner with veteran aerospace leaders like Tony and Arlington Capital for the next stage of our Company's growth. The independent aerospace forming and fabrications pure play and the commitment of capital to the business will allow us to better serve our customers."

Bilal Noor, a Vice President at Arlington Capital said, "This acquisition provides a strong fit with Radius and will generate several key synergies from knowledge transfer and cross-selling opportunities. Radius Europe is a long-tenured supplier to many of Europe's most important aerospace customers; the acquisition will give the broader Radius business access to these customers. The combined business is poised to continue its rapid growth trajectory and continue to win attractive work packages."

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company's position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com.

About Radius Aerospace

Radius Aerospace, Inc., headquartered in Hot Springs, Arkansas, is a leading provider of fabrications and other vertically integrated products and solutions primarily to OEM and Tier 1 aerospace and defense customers. Radius also has locations in Shelbyville, IN; Fort Worth, TX; Phoenix, AZ; and San Diego, CA. Across its five locations, the Company specializes in all forming methods, including titanium sol-gel coating, metal bonding, specialty alloy welding, stretch forming, hydroforming, welding, brazing, processing, titanium SPF forming and aluminum and titanium chemical milling, among other capabilities.

