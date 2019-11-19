HDR InfiniBand Provides IT4Innovations with a World-Leading High Performance and Scalable Data Center Infrastructure for Accelerating Academic and Scientific Activities

SUPERCOMPUTING CONFERENCE - Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that 200G HDR InfiniBand was selected to accelerate the new high performance computing (HPC) infrastructure at the IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center at VSB Technical University of Ostrava, Czech Republic. IT4Innovations was recently selected by the European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC) as one of the eight sites to host the next generation of European supercomputers, boosting Europe's competitiveness in the digital area. By leveraging the world-leading performance, In-Network Computing acceleration engines and high scalability of 200G HDR InfiniBand, the HPC user community will be able to accelerate their academic and scientific research activities and set the path for future HPC infrastructures.

"We are excited to be selected as one of the major supercomputing sites by EuroHPC to operate one of the leading European supercomputing infrastructures for increasing the competitiveness and innovation of Czech and European science and industry," said Vit Vondrak, Managing Director of IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center. "HDR InfiniBand brings us the leading-edge interconnect technology for building highly efficient and scalable HPC environments, enabling our users to carry out excellent research in the field of high performance computing and advanced data analysis."

"We are proud to have our HDR InfiniBand solutions accelerate supercomputers around the world, enhance research and discoveries, and advance Exascale programs," said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "InfiniBand continues to lead in performance, scalability and efficiency, and to be selected by many research, educational and government institutes, weather and climate facilities, and commercial organizations. The InfiniBand technology advantages are ideal for the most demanding compute and storage infrastructures. We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center at the Technical University of Ostrava, and look forward to building next-generation Exascale supercomputers in the future."

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage.

