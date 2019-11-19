Technavio has been monitoring the global antihypertensive drugs market and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.96 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global antihypertensive drugs market 2019-2023

"Antihypertensive Drugs Market Analysis Report by Type (Systemic hypertension and Pulmonary hypertension), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the availability of a wide range of antihypertensive drugs. In addition, the development of modified-release formulations is anticipated to further boost the growth of the antihypertensive drugs market.

Physicians prescribe antihypertensive drugs for patients suffering from hypertension. These drugs are developed to minimize cardiac output by depressing stroke volume and heart rate. Some antihypertensive drugs reduce systemic vascular resistance or central venous pressure and cardiac output. Indapamide and polythiazide are some of the examples of these drugs. Thus, the availability of a wide range of drugs is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Antihypertensive Drugs Market Companies:

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is headquartered in the UK and operates under the business segment: Biopharmaceuticals. The company offers DUTOPROL, which is a metoprolol succinate extended-release or a hydrochlorothiazide.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical devices. The company offers OPSUMIT, TRACLEER, UPTRAVI, VELETRI, and VENTAVIS.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. is headquartered in the US operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceutical and Other. The company offers COZAAR, HYZAAR, and PRINIVIL. In addition, the company caters to end-users such as hospitals and pharmacies.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company offers DIOVAN, DIOVAN HCT, ENTRESTO, EXFORGE HCT, and LOTREL.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Innovative health and Essential health. The company offers ACCURETIC, NORVASC, and REVATIO. They cater to end-users such as hospitals and pharmacies.

Antihypertensive Drugs Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Systemic hypertension

Pulmonary hypertension

Antihypertensive Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

