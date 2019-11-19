CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Selected to Join Cloud Communications Alliance

Technical Innovation and Industry Leadership Key Reasons for Induction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and service providers, has been accepted as a member of the Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA). A peer association dedicated to furthering the growth, availability and adoption of cloud communications, the CCA provides a forum for industry leaders to discuss key topics. The CCA also works to move the industry forward by supporting and educating businesses on the best ways to build, sell, and scale their enterprise communications systems.

"The CCA comprises some of the world's leading cloud communications experts, vendors and strategists, and CounterPath is thrilled to be joining this fast-growing community," said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer for CounterPath. "When extending the offer of membership into the organization, the CCA cited CounterPath's long-term leadership in cloud communications as well as the ongoing technical innovations we have introduced to the market, including our award-winning Bria and Stretto solutions. We look forward to working with the CCA's leadership team and members to advance the state of the cloud communications market."

"We are pleased to have one of the softphone pioneers and market leaders, CounterPath, join the CCA family," said Clark Peterson, Chairman of the CCA. "Cloud communications is more than voice over IP (VoIP), hosted PBX, CaaS or Unified Communications (UC). It's an entirely new way to build, deploy and scale enterprise communications systems, resulting in reduced equipment costs, higher definition services with unmatched quality, and previously unimaginable new ways to work, collaborate and innovate. Adding CounterPath to the CCA team will enable us to further expand the work we are doing in this area."

About the CCA

The CCA is a global not for profit peer organization comprised of industry leading companies focused on hosted communications services. We are dedicated to fostering the growth and value of hosted communications and collaboration services for our members, our customers and the industry. Our members include companies that provide communications services as well as companies that manufacture and provide products and services to Services Providers. Our members service millions of business customers who use hosted communications services, making our Alliance a very significant part of our Industry.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX or hosted VoIP service to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed world-wide by 8x8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Liberty Global, Uber, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow on Twitter @counterpath.

CounterPath Contacts

Hanna Miller

Vice President of Marketing

hmiller@counterpath.com



Investor Relations

ir@counterpath.com

SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567193/CounterPath-Selected-to-Join-Cloud-Communications-Alliance