QuadReal Welcomes Alastair Hughes to Its Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuadReal Property Group, a global real estate investment, operating and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alastair Hughes to its Board of Directors. Mr. Hughes joins a seven-member board with deep expertise in global real estate investing and operational excellence. Board members also have demonstrated experience in the Global Cities in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific that the QuadReal team targets for opportunity and expansion.



Mr. Hughes has over 30 years of real estate experience across multiple international markets, both at an operational and strategic level. He joins QuadReal's Board after serving as a member of the Global Executive Board at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), where he held various executive management positions including CEO of JLL Asia Pacific and CEO of JLL Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"We welcome Alastair when prudent management and sustainable growth continue to be pillars of our investment and portfolio allocation strategy," said Thomas Garbutt, Board Chair. "Alastair is a globally recognized leader and board member. We welcome the unparalleled perspective he will bring to complement our Board experience and to guide our dedicated leadership team."

While QuadReal continues to commit a dynamic core of the portfolio to Canada, long-term partnerships and international expansion are also a priority. Industrial and logistics, residential, information and technology, retail densification and office in central business districts are a focus across the portfolio. QuadReal's portfolio has grown from $24 billion to $37.6 billion in the recent period, with now $12 billion in international investments. Since mid-year of 2019, QuadReal also manages the mortgage program of BCI and their clients.

"I have experienced first-hand how committed real estate professionals can have a positive impact on how people work, shop, play and live," said Mr. Hughes. "I am excited to join the innovative and respected team of professionals at QuadReal. It is a team that can execute on the benefits of global diversification and continue to generate sustainable returns for our investors."

Mr. Hughes holds a B.A. in Economics from Heriot-Watt University and a Diploma in Land Economy from the University of Aberdeen. He is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and currently sits on the Boards of several companies, including Schroder REIT Limited, British Land Company PLC and Tritax Big Box REIT PLC. He is newly appointed to QuadReal's Board.

For information about QuadReal's Board of Directors including BCI's two representatives to the Board visit: https://www.quadreal.com/team/governance/ (https://www.quadreal.com/team/governance/) .

