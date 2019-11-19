Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887957 ISIN: US3666511072 Ticker-Symbol: GGRA 
Tradegate
14.11.19
09:08 Uhr
147,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,68 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GARTNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARTNER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,00
145,00
15:33
144,00
145,00
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARTNER
GARTNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARTNER INC147,00+0,68 %