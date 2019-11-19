Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906849 ISIN: FR0000133308 Ticker-Symbol: FTE 
Tradegate
19.11.19
16:51 Uhr
14,640 Euro
-0,120
-0,81 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,630
14,640
17:07
14,630
14,635
17:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE
ORANGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORANGE SA14,640-0,81 %