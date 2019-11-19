LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced Thad Huston, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in discussions at the Berenberg European Conference 2019 in London and at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York.

The discussion at the Berenberg conference is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and the discussion at the Piper Jaffray conference is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Dec. 5. The Piper Jaffray discussion will be available to all interested parties through a live audiocast accessible via the Investor Relations section of the LivaNova website at www.livanova.com. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the audiocast. Replays of the webcast will be available on the LivaNova website within 24 hours after the live presentation for 90 days after the event.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

