Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSX.V: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCF) (FSE: R3W) ("Smartcool" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a first Purchase Order and completed the installation for 3 ESM (Energy Savings Module) systems at a London, England based University. The ESMs were installed on three large chiller sets.

Savings are estimated to be in the range of £40,000 ($60,000 CAD) annually.

The facilities are part of 49 colleges and universities that are jointly managed. Successfully measured energy savings at this site should generate further installations within the managed group of educational facilities. While the financial metrics of the installation should be an acceptable 3 year ROI, the project will also help the facility meet its goals of reducing its carbon footprint.

Steven Martin, Executive Vice President & CTO, stated "these successful installations encompasses an initial 3 buildings for this particular university. This is the second university installation completed this year and based on results, should yield additional installations, at the same facility and others that are managed by the same group. The savings generated are impactful financially and in terms of meeting carbon reductions. We look forward to assisting this group with further savings."

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3 and ESM are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Total Energy Concepts (TEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smartcool, is a national leader in Power Protection, Energy Management, Power Quality, Facility Grounding, and Lighting Solutions that help companies improve their bottom line by reducing expenses that drastically cut into company profits. TEC focuses on a holistic approach to energy efficiency with proprietary technologies for power factor correction and third party technologies including LED, voltage conditioning and intelligent motor controls.

