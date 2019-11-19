Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), a company with operations that are principally engaged through its subsidiaries, operating two leading nuclear radiation detection companies, Overhoff Technology Corp. and Optron Scientific Company Inc. President and CEO, Robert Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Jamie Fellows.

"Is it true that most US and worldwide electricity still comes from fossil fuels?", began Fellows. Goldstein explained that fossil fuels remain a major source of electricity around the world. "We're still 80% based on carbon fuel," said Goldstein, adding that this includes coal, oil, gas, and biowaste. "They all produce methane and C02, which is bad for the planet."

Fellows then asked about the Company's partnership with Magneto-Inertial Fusion Technologies, Inc. (MIFTI) and their invention of the MIFTGEN Electric Power Generator. "It's totally amazing. Instead of being fueled by oil or gas, it's fueled by heavy water," explained Goldstein, adding that the system is able to generate power using distilled seawater. "It's a totally green electricity," said Goldstein. He further explained that the system is modular and can be developed for small or large outputs of power. "It's much lower cost than conventional power," added Goldstein.

Fellows then noted that the Company is the designated manufacturer of the MIFTGEN Electric Power Generator, and asked about the Company's goals going forward. Goldstein explained that the number of coal fired power plants is continuing to grow each year in an effort to fulfill the significant demand for electricity. "Our goal is to replace every coal fired plant in the world in the next 25 years," said Goldstein. "Every coal plant we can shut down makes the world a better place," added Goldstein.

"There's 10,000 coal plants in the world, so that's what we want to replace," added Goldstein. He further explained that coal plants have become so prevalent as a power source due to their inexpensive infrastructure, however communities around the world are becoming more and more aware of the negative effects of these plants. "The first day you open a new coal plant, it's already ruining the environment," said Goldstein. "I think if we all work together, we can get the job done."

To close the interview, Goldstein explained that the Company has yet to begin the development of these plants, but has already secured contracts for a factory that will make production possible. He also shared that the Company expects to have a working prototype out within two to three years, which puts them well ahead of their competitors in this space.

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7428325-ceo-of-us-nuclear-corp-bob-goldstein-discusses-the-future-of-power-with-the-stock-day-podcast

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a fully-reporting, publicly traded company on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board, traded under the ticker symbol UCLE. The Company's operations are principally engaged through its subsidiaries, operating two leading nuclear radiation detection companies, Overhoff Technology Corp. and Optron Scientific Company Inc. The Company designs, manufactures and markets branded, full line radiation detection and specialized advanced tritium technology for the nuclear energy industry and for emerging technological processes such as Thorium and Molten Salt (MSR) reactor technologies both domestically and internationally to customers such as United States Government Agencies, the U.S. Military, Homeland Security, Scientific Laboratories, Universities, Hospitals, nuclear reactor facilities in the United States, China, Canada, South Korea, Argentina, Russia, and others.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

