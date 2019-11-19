Technavio has been monitoring the global aircraft ice protection system market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.77 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Analysis Report by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and business aviation), by geography (APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing procurement of new-generation aircraft. In addition, the development of heater-based technology carbon nanotubes (CNT) is anticipated to further boost the growth of the aircraft ice protection system market.

With the rise in air passenger traffic, aircraft operators are required to procure new aircrafts to effectively satiate the demand. This is driving major aircraft OEMs to ensure timely deliveries of new aircrafts by revamping their existing production facilities. These aircrafts incorporate a specific model and arrangement of ice protection equipment pre-installed ahead of final delivery. This is opening more business opportunities for aircraft ice protection system manufacturers. Thus, the increasing procurement of new-generation aircraft is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Companies:

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers components such as engine bleed system valves and anti-ice valves.

LIEBHERR International AG

LIEBHERR International AG is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business units: Earthmoving, Mining, Mobile cranes, Tower cranes, Concrete technology, Maritime cranes, Aerospace and transportation systems, Gear technology and automation systems, Domestic appliances, and Components.

Meggitt Plc

Meggitt Plc is headquartered in the UK and operates under various business segments, namely Aircraft Braking Systems, Control System, Polymers Composites, Sensing Systems, and Equipment Group. The company offers components such as bleed air and next-generation electro-thermal systems.

Melrose Industries Plc

Melrose Industries Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Aerospace, Automotive, Powder Metallurgy, Nortek Air Security, and Other Industrial. The company offers cost-effective, optimized, lightweight, and efficient component structures and assemblies.

United Technologies Corp.

United Technologies Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Otis, Carrier, Pratt Whitney, and Collins Aerospace Systems. The company offers components such as Goodrich FASTboot and DuraTherm electrothermal ice protection systems.

Aircraft Ice Protection System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Commercial aviation

Military aviation

Business aviation

Aircraft Ice Protection System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

