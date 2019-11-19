A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on challenges for medical device manufacturers in emerging markets. This article covers:

An overview of the medical device industry

Top challenges facing medical device manufacturers in emerging markets

"In the medical devices market, new standards and regulations are emerging, reimbursement rules are becoming more complex, healthcare dynamics are evolving, and companies are facing an increasingly competitive scenario," says a medical devices industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Globally, the medical device manufacturers are shifting from a transaction-based approach to an approach that involves focusing on creating value for providers, practitioners, payers, and patients by providing surgical instruments and medical tools that are highly cost-efficient, innovative, and speak volumes about the product quality.

The medical device manufacturing industry is expected to grow by leaps and bounds owing to the rising aging population, increasing health concerns, and sky-rocketing health care costs. As a result, medical device manufacturers are undertaking new product development projects at breakneck speed, especially in the emerging markets such as China and India. However, in order to be successful in the long run, they would require a proper execution strategy to address the needs and concerns of the key stakeholders in the market. Some of the key challenges that need to be tackled include:

Ensuring product quality

Regulatory compliance and government support

Localization of medical devices

Cost of product development

