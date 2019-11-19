Freightliner, a subsidiary of Genesee Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR), was named "Rail Freight Operator of the Year" at the 2019 Global Freight Awards, the UK's flagship awards programme that recognises and rewards excellence across all freight sectors.

Freightliner has won the award 12 times since the Readers' Vote was introduced in 2005.

"We are thrilled to win Rail Freight Operator of the Year," said Gary Long, CEO for G&W's UK/Europe Region. "As the award is voted by our customers, we are delighted they continue to recognise our commitment to service excellence. G&W's UK organisation is in the midst of an exciting investment programme, both in technology and rolling stock, that will further improve operational performance and bring even better service to our customers in the future."

Freightliner's sister company, leading container logistics provider Pentalver Transport, was shortlisted in the "Road Haulier of the Year" category.

About G&W

G&W owns or leases 119 freight railroads organized in eight locally managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.

G&W's six North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 113 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.

G&W's Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

G&W's UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.'s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Genesee Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.

