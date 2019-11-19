A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on challenges in the fast food industry 2020. This blog provides comprehensive insights on:

"The recent craze of consuming food products that are healthy hasn't affected the sales of the fast food industry. On the contrary, the fast food industry has found a way to satiate the health and nutritional needs of the consumers by offering healthy versions of their food products," says a food industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Despite this, the fast food industry will face a slew of challenges as consumers prefer to order and consume food within the comfort of their homes. Factors such as weather conditions, traffic problems, lack of time, and longer working hours will give momentum to alternative options such as meal delivery services, convenience foods like ready to eat meals and ready to cook products. The food service industry also faces an extremely low customer loyalty due to increasing competition and lack of innovation in products and services. Today, consumers increasingly prefer food providers that follow a Fairtrade practice, offer environmentally sustainable and healthy options, and prefer naturally sourced food products. This makes it extremely difficult for companies in the fast food industry to source these products at a relatively affordable price without logistical problems.

