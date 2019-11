Medicine Man Technologies Inc Set to Soar in 2020Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MDCL) is one of those cannabis stocks that no one seems to be talking about, which is unfortunate.First, MDCL stock is up 117% year-to-date. Second, the company reported record financial results for full-year 2018, first-quarter 2019, and second-quarter 2019. It also reported.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...