Active Biotech's election committee appointed

In accordance with a decision made by the Annual General Meeting held on May 23, 2019, the Election Committee shall comprise the representatives for the three largest shareholders by votes, as per end of September 2019, and the Chairman of the Board.



For the 2020 Annual General Meeting, the Election Committee shall propose Board members and a Chairman of the Board, and fees to Board members and auditors. The following individuals were appointed representatives for the largest shareholders by votes and, accordingly, are members of the Election Committee:

Mats Arnhög, MGA Holding

Angela Langemar Olsson, Nordstjernan

Per Colleen, 4:e AP Fonden

Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Board, Michael Shalmi, the Election Committee shall prepare proposals to be presented to and decided upon at the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2020.

Lund, November 19, 2019

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

Active Biotech AB for more information.





Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00



This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00p.m. CET on November 19, 2019.

