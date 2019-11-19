Web Presence: Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey Is a Voice With a Vision & Leader With Heart

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / As Jesus Christ himself so patently demonstrated, the best leaders have tremendous courage as well as heart. Not only do exemplary leaders care about their cause, but also about those they lead. As a shepherd cares for their flock, the most effective leaders are dedicated to serving their people; every action they take is with their followers' best interest in mind. Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is one such leader. Founder, Principal, and Senior Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl., Dr. Tracie Williams Dickey has devoted her life and career to doing God's work on earth, helping His people in the Pittsburgh community and around the world.

Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey has served in various leadership positions throughout her illustrious career, in addition to her contributions to various individual causes and faith-based community charity organizations. Her career is peppered with titles including a Pastor, Author, Mentor, and International Motivational and Keynote Speaker, as well as CEO. A Certified International Conference Speaker and CEO of Destiny Enterprises, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is steadfast in her faith as she is in her drive to help the people of God.

"Dr. Dickey's message of healing and restoration through Divine Prophetic Revelation allows the lost, wounded and rejected to regain their faith and hope in the power of Jesus Christ - ultimately empowering them to embark upon the Destiny that God has in store for them," a Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl. spokesperson said.

Often referred to as The Voice with a Vision and Iconic Clarion Sound of the Trumpet, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is respected by her Christian congregants and colleagues worldwide as a compassionate, genuine, and righteous leader. Just as God loves all of His children, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey has a great heart for her people, the people of God.

No one is left out in her ministries. Not only does she meet her congregants where they are, addressing people of all backgrounds and walks of life, but she also takes her ministry to all corners of the globe, meeting congregations on their home turf.

Through her compassion and wisdom, she touches the hearts of all who hear her, inspiring listeners and readers to walk with her to a higher plane of self-awareness, faith, and fulfillment. Whatever trials or tribulations congregants may be going through, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is there to listen, advising based on extensive knowledge of and meditations on God's word and will.

"Only God can take the impossible & make it possible. Align your faith with the impossible and watch God miraculously make it tangible," Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey said.

Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey has crafted a unique 5-Fold Ministry which she delivers through her church, as well as publications and regular international speaking engagements and broadcasts including The Power of Deliverance Broadcast, The A.W.A.K.E. Women's Broadcast (Anointed Women Acclaimed For Kingdom Empowerment), and The Men on the Move Men's Broadcast. A God-appointed Bishop, she is regarded as a specialized gift to the body of Christ, fulfilling her purpose on earth to heal and guide the wounded and lost. Her messages of hope, healing, and restoration through Divine Prophetic Revelation empowers others to regain faith and hope and embark on their divine destiny.

