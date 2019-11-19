GCL and Canadian Solar provide further proof of the solar boom that is gathering pace around the world even as attention focuses on the Chinese market.With Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar today predicting a 20% rise in solar capacity additions worldwide next year, two of its peers are already cashing in on the solar boom under way outside the world's biggest PV market. GCL has announced it will complete a 150 MW panel supply deal this year for the 500 MW Nuñez de Balboa project in Spain - Europe's largest PV project to date. The 1,000ha, 1.5 million panel project is being developed in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...