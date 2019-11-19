A rehabilitation facility has selected Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to address the rigorous requirements of its media and marketing communications plan to increase brand awareness, site traffic, and patient enrollment.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - Faced with limited resources and the need to grow awareness across North America, a rehabilitation facility has selected Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour as a way to outsource its media and marketing communications functions. By doing so, they are able to decrease their time to value for those in need through the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased enrollments of those in need.





Rehabilitation Center Partners With Newswire, Serving as Media and Marketing Communications Team



The facility is known as an innovator in the health, wellness and recovery space, which helps to attract patients internationally, but has unfilled capacity available to those in need due to limited resources, capital, and outreach required to launch an integrated media and marketing communications strategy to reach a broad audience in need due to the current opioid crisis. Newswire addresses this need by putting an Earned Media Advantage Plan in place within two weeks of signing on for the service and delivering timely production of the first media and marketing campaigns/programs, designed to reach a broad audience in need while earning media mentions that enable those in need to find their facilities. All of this is done for a fraction of the cost of hiring an FTE, buying software, and/or hiring a PR agency.

"This client chose to join the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour because we offer them the ability to outsource their media and marketing communications at a fraction of the cost of hiring staff, buying software and hiring an agency," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "The impact that they are having on their patients' lives is astounding, but they didn't have a platform to distribute those stories or the connections to land media coverage. That is where Newswire comes in."

As part of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, Newswire developed a comprehensive Earned Media Advantage Plan, which maps out the ways that the facility can get more value from a press release to grow awareness through media coverage, thought leadership opportunities and email marketing.

"Newswire will write the content for the client and use the content for many purposes: search engine optimization, links to important collateral content, and pitches delivered through emails and custom lists of reporters, journalists, and editors that trust news delivered to them by Newswire," Terenzio said. "Write once and use many times for the same purpose."

The benefit of that the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour brings to small and medium-sized businesses in the healthcare industry is that it combines its high-tech public relations software with a high-touch, agency-level service team to deliver the right message, to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums.

Within just a few weeks of working with Newswire as part of the program, clients have received interest and landed coverage in media outlets such as NBC News, Business Insider, The Atlantic, Business Community, People Magazine and more.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

