Majority of organizations find cost modeling highly complex and time-consuming. The management prefers taking decisions based on instincts and intuitions which more often not wreaks havoc. However, companies have started to realize the benefits of strategic decision making and data-driven approaches in streamlining their decision-making process. With cost modeling, they are determining the true cost of manufacturing a product or service and comprehending the cost components of a supplier's pricing strategy.

At SpendEdge, we understand that many organizations have preconceived notions about cost modeling. Therefore, we have highlighted the top four benefits of cost modeling that can help companies drive profitability.

Top Benefits of Cost Modeling

Enhances Your Negotiation Skills

Cost modeling is one of the best techniques used by procurement professionals to get the deal at the best possible price with suppliers. It assists them to augment their negotiation skills, thereby implementing better negotiation strategies. Also, cost modeling helps buyers acquire materials and services at reasonable prices by minimizing supplier profit margins.

Enables Cost Reduction and Drives Profitability

Cost modeling helps CPOs analyze the cost components, cost drivers and the causal factors. This helps them eliminate maverick spend and reduce unnecessary costs. It identifies overpriced components and helps CPOs to procure materials at the right price, thereby improving the bottom line and driving profitability in the organization.

Improves Supplier Relationship Management

Cost modeling is an effective way to improve supplier relationship management. It enables managers to identify potential suppliers and procure goods at the optimum price. Not only this, it helps organizations leverage the benefits of supplier's market insights by involving them in the design stage itself and creates a long term relationship between the buyer and the supplier.

