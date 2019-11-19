Technavio has been monitoring the global alcohol wipes market and the market is poised to grow by USD 327.58 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005803/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global alcohol wipes market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 115-page research report with TOC on "Alcohol Wipes Market Analysis Report by product (sensitive sanitizing alcohol wipes and soft sanitizing alcohol wipes), by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the stringent regulations on disinfection and sterilization in the healthcare industry. In addition, the widespread use of alcohol wipes for household cleansing applications is anticipated to further boost the growth of the alcohol wipes market.

Alcohol wipes are used not only to remove stains from floors, mirrors, and sinks but also to prevent the contamination of household items and appliances from fungus, dirt, oil, grease, and bacteria. They are also used to remove grease build-up on cabinets, countertops, and stovetops. Increasing awareness about the advantages of alcohol wipes among consumers, especially in western countries, is leading to widespread use of alcohol wipes for household cleansing applications. This is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Alcohol Wipes Market Companies:

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers products such as Kendall Skin Barrier Wipes and Kendall Adhesive Remover Wipes.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Automotive OEM, Food Equipment, Test Measurement and Electronics, Welding, Polymers Fluids, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The company offers products such as POLYSAT TX8723, STERILE TEXTRA, and STERILE POLYSAT TX3213.

Pal International Ltd.

Pal International Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and operates under various business segments, namely Food and beverage wipes, Healthcare wipes, Industrial wipes, Hygiene workwear, and Private label wipes. The company offers alcohol wipes under the brand name Medipal.

Robinson Healthcare Ltd.

Robinson Healthcare Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following segments: Professional products, Personal products, and Animal products. The company offers products such as Fast Aid Pre-Injection Swabs 70% IPA Alcohol Pack and others.

The Clorox Co.

The Clorox Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers products such as Multi-Surface Quat Alcohol Cleaner Disinfectant Wipes and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Alcohol Wipes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Sensitive sanitizing alcohol wipes

Soft sanitizing alcohol wipes

Alcohol Wipes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples include:

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market by application (personal care; household; and industrial, commercial, and institutional), distribution channel (offline and online), technology (Spunlace, Airlaid, Wetlaid, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Household Wipes Market Global Household Wipes Market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005803/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com