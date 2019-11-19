Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that lists the uses cases of AI in the food industry

Ways Through Which AI Has Paved its Way into The Food Industry

Intelligent Chatbots Smart Apps Food Vending Machines Leading companies have taken the first step towards revolutionizing CX by deploying AI-based chatbots. With the help of such chatbots, brands can provide effective and cost-effective solutions to their customers. Today there is a rise in the use of apps that have built-in functionalities that provide personalized services by leveraging speech and image recognition to learn more about the food habits of its users. By leveraging the power of AI-based food vending machines, fast-food companies can save substantial amounts apart from ensuring swiftness in delivery.

The growing use of AI in the food industry can be attributed to increasing customer expectations for foods that are healthy. The use of AI was previously limited to the digital world. Today, AI has paved its way into multiple sectors including healthcare, education, finance, marketing, media, transportation, and gaming. Similarly, the food industry is also catching up with the developments in AI. From cooking to analyzing food freshness, AI plays a huge role in the food industry, thereby helping companies to improve offerings, deliver a better customer experience, and optimize operations.

According to Quantzig's advanced analytics experts, "AI in the food industry has brought about several groundbreaking changes that have impacted the way businesses function in this sector."

Business Benefits of Using AI in the Food Industry:

1: Improve CX

2: Enhance service efficiency

3: Attract new customers

