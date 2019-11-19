Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Director Update

Press Release19November 2019

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Board Changes

Further to the Company's announcement made on 15 November 2019, the Company confirms that Fady Khallouf, Lilia Jolibois and Jacques Mahaux have been appointed to the Board as CEO, Independent Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Director, respectively.

In accordance with LR 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules it is disclosed that Fady Khallouf has previously held the positions of CEO and CFO of Futuren S.A. (Renewable Energy, listed on Euronext Paris) until 31 December 2017, where he achieved the restructuring and the turnaround of the group. Fady has 35 years experience in the energy, the environment, the engineering and the infrastructure sectors.

Prior to that, he was the CEO of Tecnimont group (Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas), the Vice-President Strategy and Development of EDISON group (Electricity and Gas, E&P), the Head of M&A of EDF group (Energy). Fady Khallouf had beforehand held various management positions at ENGIE (Energy), Suez (Environmental Services), and DUMEZ (Construction and Infrastructures).

Lilia Jolibois is currently a member of four Boards: Futuren S.A., INSEAD, CARA (UK and Wales), and Aster Fab. Her career spans Merrill Lynch Investment Banking, Sara Lee, and Lafarge in the USA and Europe. At Lafarge Group, Ms. Jolibois served in numerous positions in finance, strategy, business development, and CEO and Chair of the Board for Lafarge Cement and Gypsum in Ukraine, and SVP and Chief Marketing-Sales-Supply Chain Officer for Lafarge Aggregates, Asphalt & Paving.

Jacques Mahaux has held various executive and directorship positions in Group Crédit Agricole in Luxembourg, CA Indosuez, Indosuez Bank and various Luxembourg and Swiss Holding companies active in industrial sectors. Previously he acted as an Attorney at Law at the Brussels Bar. He is currently a Supervisory Board member of ETAM SCA.

There are no additional details to disclose under this Listing Rule provision.

About



Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc

David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000